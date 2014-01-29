Amazon's Rumoured Android Internet TV Box Might Play Video Games, Too

The long-rumoured Amazon Android console is set to launch this year for less than $US300, according to a report from VG247.

The console will compete directly with the Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft for the chance to rule your living room.

Ouya, Valve and others already have their hat in the ring, but Amazon has something big going for it: a huge user base.

The console will be able to stream and download music, movies, TV shows and games, much like its Kindle Fire counterparts.

We still don’t know which games the console will be able to play, but according to the report, Amazon has been showing publishers popular Android and iOS games as demos.

Rumours of the set-top box started popping up last year. At the time, it was rumoured to be released in November 2013.

Take this report with a grain of salt, of course, since Amazon has never confirmed that it’s actually working on a set-top box. But if this turns out to be true, the $US300 price point seems high compared to the competition like the $US99 Apple TV and Roku.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.