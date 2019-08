During Business Insider’s 2015 IGNITION conference, Marc Lore founder and CEO of Amazon competitor Jet talked with Business Insider Deputy Editor Alyson Shontell about the company’s transparent salary policy, in which every employee at the same level makes the same amount of money.

