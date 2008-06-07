Amazon.com Goes Blank, Comes Back, Sorta (AMZN)

Twitter we understand, but we can’t remember the last time we’ve seen this. Anyone want to hazard a guess?



Update: Amazon says hello in this post. The outage (still going as of 3:15 p.m. ET) is an “un-planned event,” and they’re “actively engaged” in fixing it.

Update2: While we were saving this update, Amazon came back to life!

Update3: Oops, that didn’t last long. Looks like it’ll be hit-or-miss for a while.

Fun maths from CNET: “Based on last quarter’s revenue of $4.13 billion, a full-scale global outage would cost Amazon more than $31,000 per minute on average.” But they didn’t really lose that much.

Amazon (AMZN) was trading at $82.25 at 1:37 p.m. ET, and dove down to a low of $80.90 at 2:40 p.m. That’s a 1.6% drop that shaved around half a billion dollars off Amazon’s market cap.

“Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!”



