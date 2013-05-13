Amazon Just Gave $5 To Everyone In The US With A Kindle Fire

APAmazon has unveiled “Amazon Coins,” a gift certificate system that can be used to buy apps, games, and in-app items on the Kindle Fire.



In a pretty cool promotional move, the company has given 500 coins (for a value of $5) to each and every US owner of a Kindle Fire tablet.

If you want to pick up some coins for yourself and your friends, Amazon offers a 10% discount when you buy them in bulk, though it doesn’t go into the specifics of how many constitute a “bulk” purchase.

Amazon says it will continue to build and expand the coin system, and will continue to offer new ways for people to earn them and spend them.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

