Here's How Amazon's Cloud Reader App For iPad Is Beating Apple At Its Own Game

Photo: Screenshot

It feels like today is a good day to be a web app developer.In addition to Vudu’s HTML 5-powered video service, Amazon released it’s own web app that lets you access all your Kindle books.



Click here for a full screenshot tour of Cloud Reader >

Both apps circumvent Apple’s in-app purchase rules, and ensure all revenue goes directly to the content providers. Apple doesn’t get its 30% cut.

And both apps are actually pretty good. With Kindle’s Cloud Reader, you can sync your entire library just as you can on your Kindle reader or any its other smartphone and tablet apps. You can even “pin” books for reading offline.

Cloud Reader will work on any device with a browser compatible with HTML 5. That’s pretty much every tablet and smartphone out there.

We took Cloud Reader for a spin this morning using our iPad, and came away very impressed. Keep reading to see how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.