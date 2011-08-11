Here's How Amazon's Cloud Reader App For iPad Is Beating Apple At Its Own Game

Photo: Screenshot
It feels like today is a good day to be a web app developer.In addition to Vudu’s HTML 5-powered video service, Amazon released it’s own web app that lets you access all your Kindle books.
Click here for a full screenshot tour of Cloud Reader >
Both apps circumvent Apple’s in-app purchase rules, and ensure all revenue goes directly to the content providers. Apple doesn’t get its 30% cut.
And both apps are actually pretty good. With Kindle’s Cloud Reader, you can sync your entire library just as you can on your Kindle reader or any its other smartphone and tablet apps. You can even “pin” books for reading offline.
Cloud Reader will work on any device with a browser compatible with HTML 5. That’s pretty much every tablet and smartphone out there.
We took Cloud Reader for a spin this morning using our iPad, and came away very impressed. Keep reading to see how it works.
Cloud reader opens in Safari. This popup welcome message tells you that you need to allow Cloud Reader extra storage space so it can save books to your iPad for offline reading. Tap the yellow button to continue.
There it is! Now all you have to do is tap the Cloud Reader icon to access your Kindle books. Say goodbye to your old Kindle app. Tap the icon to go back to the app.
Just tap the book you want to read. If you want to download one to your device for offline reading, tap and hold the book for a second
See that pin icon? It means that title is downloaded to your device for offline reading. (We switched to the list view for this screenshot) Tap the book to open it
Here's what it looks like when reading a book. We're not crazy that Safari's toolbar stays there. Swiping or tapping on the side of the screen turns the page
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.