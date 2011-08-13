Amazon Cloud Player Gets Social To Compete With Rdio, Spotify

Amazon just tweeted an announcement that Facebook and Twitter integration have been added to Amazon Cloud Player.



These new social features are in direct response to cloud music streaming competitors like Rdio and Spotify, which deftly weave Facebook and Twitter into their music apps.

While Amazon Cloud Player isn’t a subscription service, it’s certainly still a competitor in the cloud music space–which is becoming more and more community-oriented.

This is one of the first real updates we’ve seen in a while to Amazon Cloud Player, and we’d like to see more. Frankly, it just looks stale in comparison to other music-player web apps–even Google Music Beta.

