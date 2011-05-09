Amazon Now Lets You Stream Cloud Player Music To Your iPhone

Photo: vagawi via Flickr

Amazon Cloud Player appears to have gotten an update, because the online music player and storage service now works on iOS devices.Head to Amazon Cloud Player on your iOS device, and ignore the warning that your browser is not supported. Tap a song to play it.



Somehow, songs playing through Mobile Safari integrate with iOS enough to let you listen in the background and play/pause/skip tracks from the multitasking menu.

The online web app is nowhere near as good as Amazon MP3’s Android app, but it’s some kind of consolation for iOS owners.

Amazon Cloud Player previously showed limited functionality on iOS, but now the web app is snappier, more responsive, and even pauses music if you receive a call.

Don’t Miss: 9 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Amazon’s Cloud Drive

[Via TechCrunch]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.