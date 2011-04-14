Amazon Is Planning A Very Confrontational Meeting With The Big Music Labels Today

Photo: AP

Amazon is having a meeting today with the big record labels about its cloud music storage service, Reuters reports.The service lets anyone upload and back up their music to Amazon’s servers. A service like that had been rumoured from basically every tech company for a while, but the problem was getting the record labels’ buy-in. So Amazon just launched it without telling the labels.



A ballsy move from Amazon, which isn’t afraid of being audacious like that. So now Amazon’s music execs are meeting with record label execs in New York to explain why they shouldn’t have to pay them anything more, even though the labels definitely think Amazon should pay money for this.

In a letter obtained by Reuters, Amazon says it shouldn’t have to pay anything because it’s a generic backup service and not just a music locker service. The labels don’t see it that way and are reportedly furious.

This is a classic clash of the titans type situation, and who knows how it’s going to turn out. But Amazon is taking the side of consumers here, so in a just universe they’re the ones who would win.

