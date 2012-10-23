Amazon's Cloud Goes Down, Taking Out Reddit, Airbnb, Netflix, Flipboard

Amazon’s cloud went down again today. As we write this, sites like Reddit, Airbnb and Flipboard are fully or partially offline.



Other sites affected including GitHub, Heroku, GameFAQs, Imgur, Turntable, Coursera, Branch, Foursquare and MongoLab.

The problems are with Amazon’s East Coast region. Experts say that companies using Amazon should consider spreading themselves across multiple regions. It drives up the costs to use Amazon’s cloud but it should also help the site stay open when Amazon fails.

Amazon says its working on the fix right now, according to its status page, which also notes that the outage has been going since about 10:40 Pacific time.

