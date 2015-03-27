Amazon wants to host all your photos and files with two new unlimited cloud storage plans

Amazon just announced two new unlimited cloud storage plans to allow users to store all their photos and files.

The first plan — just for photos — costs $US11.99 per year and the second “everything” plan costs $US59.99 per year. Amazon’s offering free three-month trials for both.

Previously, Amazon was offering unlimited photo storage to anyone who had Amazon Prime or a Kindle Fire device.

Here’s some more information about each plan from Amazon’s press release:

Unlimited Photos Plan (free 3-month trial, then $US11.99 per year — equivalent of less than $US1 per month): Store an infinite number of photos in Cloud Drive without worrying about taking up space on phones, cameras, or other devices. Customers can upload existing collections and store all future photos taken. This plan also includes 5 GB of additional storage for videos or other documents and files.

Unlimited Everything Plan (free 3-month trial, then $US59.99 per year — equivalent of less than $US5 per month): Store an infinite number of new and existing photos, videos, files, documents, movies, and music in Cloud Drive.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

