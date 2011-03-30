Here's Everything You Get With Amazon's New Cloud Drive Service

Photo: Android Market

It’s a good time to be an Android owner. Just a week after launching its Appstore, Amazon released its new Cloud Drive service for the web and Android.Cloud Drive works much the same way services like Dropbox or Apple’s MobileMe do. But Amazon is a much better value. You get 5 GB of storage for free. (Dropbox gives you 2 GB and MobileMe charges you around $100 per year for 10 GB).



As a bonus, if you buy an album from Amazon’s MP3 store, your storage is quadrupled to 20 GB at no extra cost. Plus Amazon MP3s don’t count against your storage quota.

Android users can download the updated Amazon MP3 app, which features a new Cloud Player function for streaming music to your phone or tablet.

The only thing the service is missing is iPhone and iPad support, but it may take some finagling to get Apple to agree to allow it in the App Store.

For now, anyone can enjoy Cloud Drive on their desktop.

Stay tuned for our full review of Cloud Drive and Cloud Player on the Business Insider Tools Page soon.

Don’t Miss: How To Install Amazon’s Android Appstore On Your Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.