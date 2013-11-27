Amazon Is Crushing IBM, Microsoft, And Google In Cloud Computing

When it comes to raking in the money on cloud computing Amazon still “dwarfs all competition,” writes John Dinsdale, an analyst at market researcher Synergy in a new report.

The total cloud computing market hit $US2.5 billion in revenue in Q3, up 46% the same quarter of 2012, Synergy found.

Not only did Amazon grab most of that, it grew its own cloud revenues by 55% and increased its overall market share.

As for exactly how much money that is, Amazon doesn’t directly report the revenue it makes on its cloud. It lumps it into the “other revenue” category. Analysts estimate Amazon will generate at least $US3 billion from its cloud this year. In 2013 so far, Amazon reported $US2.7 billion in “other” revenue. Most of that is from its cloud. The rest comes from things like advertising and co-branded credit cards.

For the last quarter of this year, Synergy estimates that Amazon had cloud revenues of over $US700 million. That makes Amazon bigger than all the other major players combined including Microsoft, IBM, Google and Salesforce.com … by 15%, Synergy finds.

That kind of puts a damper on IBM, which has been running an ad campaign claiming that IBM is now a bigger cloud player than Amazon, thanks to its purchase of website hosting company SoftLayer last summer.

Here’s what Amazon’s dominance looks like:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

