Amazon's Has A Whopping 600 Job Openings For Its Cloud

Amazon’s Andrew Jassy

Photo: Flicker/djevents

Amazon’s Web Services is clearly the biggest, baddest cloud computing option available. But the company doesn’t disclose much about it, like how much revenue AWS generates.It likely brings in $1 billion a year in revenue, Quentin Hardy at the New York Times reports. That’s not huge for Amazon, which brought in $50 billion last year. But given that AWS is the same cloud that Amazon uses for its own IT needs, that’s impressive all the same. Most companies view their IT departments as sheer overhead.



And we can expect this to grow by leaps and bounds in the next few years, as startups and enterprises alike use the cloud, particularly Amazon. Amazon is facing a lot of competition, from the likes of Google, HP, Rackspace, Microsoft and others. But there will be plenty of growth in the cloud computing market to go around.

AWS is run by Andrew Jassy, a long-time Amazon employee who has been working with Amazon’s cloud almost since its inception. He started at AWS in 2006 with about three dozen employees. Amazon won’t say how many employees work for AWS. But it has more than 600 job openings.

And it plans on expanding into four more regions in addition to the seven it has now: three in the U.S. (Virginia, Oregon and California) and four other countries, Japan, Ireland, Singapore and Brazil.

