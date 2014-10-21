Amazon Closes Multi-Year Deal With Simon & Schuster, The Other Big Five Publisher It Was In E-Book Pricing Negotiations With

Learn more about Amazon’s latest business developments from Jeff Bezos at IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Reserve your seat now »

REUTERS/Kim White Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon has inked a multi-year deal with Simon & Schuster, the second major Big Five book publisher it has been negotiating with about the price of e-books, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Business Insider.

Amazon has been in a brutal battle with Hachette since the publisher’s contract expired in March, but Business Insider’s source says that negotiations with Simon & Schuster took only took three weeks and closed two months before its contract expired.

The publisher and the tech giant have signed a multi-year, print and digital contract. Simon & Schuster made its original offer and an agreement was reached after only a few tweaks by Amazon, according to our source.

Initial reports of Simon & Schuster’s negotiations with Amazon started back in July.

It appears that Amazon’s negotiations with Hachette still aren’t over.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

