Amazon Claims Record Kindle Sales In November

Amazon put out a press release this morning that says the Kindle broke the record for sales in November.



In the release there’s no mention of what that means exactly. Amazon just says it is “the #1 bestselling product across all product categories on Amazon.”

Amazon has remained very tightlipped about actual sales figures on the Kindle. Earlier this year, analysts estimated Kindle sales for the year to be between 500,000 and 1 million.

