Amazon Is Offering Crazy Holiday Deals On Its Tablets And TV Streaming Device

Gus Ruelas/Reuters Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up some Kindle tablets

Amazon just announced a bunch of deals to tempt people into buying its tablets or TV streaming device for Christmas.

The company will give anyone who buys one of the electronics free two-day shipping through 4:00 pm on December 22 and free one-day shipping on December 23 until 12:00 PM.

Here’s what the shipping deal will apply to, and what the discounts are:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

