Amazon Is Offering Crazy Holiday Deals On Its Tablets And TV Streaming Device

Gus Ruelas/ReutersAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up some Kindle tablets
Amazon just announced a bunch of deals to tempt people into buying its tablets or TV streaming device for Christmas.
The company will give anyone who buys one of the electronics free two-day shipping through 4:00 pm on December 22 and free one-day shipping on December 23 until 12:00 PM.
Here’s what the shipping deal will apply to, and what the discounts are:
- $US20 off Amazon Fire TV (now $US79) through 12/28
- $US25 off Fire HD 7 (now $US114) through 12/27
- $US20 off Kindle (now $US59) through 12/27
- $US20 off Kindle Paperwhite (now $US99) through 12/27
- 30% off 32 and 64 GB Fire HDX 8.9 (starting at $US300) for one day only on 12/22
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
