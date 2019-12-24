Amazon's algorithms keep labelling illegal drugs and diet supplements as 'Amazon's Choice' products, even when they violate the marketplace's own rules

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Many products listed as ‘Amazon’s Choice’ violate the marketplace’s own rules.

Amazon keeps awarding products that violate its own rules, like illegal drugs and banned dietary supplements, with its “Amazon’s Choice” badge, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The “Amazon’s Choice” designation is driven by algorithms, Amazon has said, but the process is largely opaque.

Business Insider independently verified that several rule-violating products identified by The Wall Street Journal were still listed as Amazon’s Choice products as of Monday.

Psilocybin is the scientific name for hallucinogenic mushrooms known as magic mushrooms or “shrooms.” It’s a controlled substance that’s illegal to sell under federal law.

But searching for “psilocybin” on Amazon turns up dozens of pages of results – one of those is a jug of “smart shrooms” capsules that Amazon itself has awarded an “Amazon’s Choice” designation.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal published on Sunday identified 10 listings on Amazon that advertise products that violate Amazon’s rules or federal law, yet were nonetheless granted the Amazon’s Choice badge. Several of those products were still listed with the Amazon’s Choice badge as of Monday, Business Insider was able to confirm.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon told The Journal that it doesn’t tolerate listings that break its rules and that it would remove Amazon’s Choice badges for products that didn’t meet its “high bar.”

Moderating the vast number of listings on its platform has proven an ongoing struggle for Amazon. A Consumer Reports investigation in August uncovered a slew of product descriptions and fake customer reviews meant to mislead shoppers.

Among the rule-breaking listings that were awarded Amazon’s Choice badges were diet pills, sexual-performance-enhancement products, and illegal drugs. A Redline energy drink is listed as Amazon’s Choice, despite the fact that Redline energy drinks are a prohibited dietary supplement per Amazon’s own rules.

The Wall Street Journal report also found that Amazon was more likely to designate its own products as Amazon’s Choice than it was those made by other brands. Amazon is currently facing a federal antitrust investigation into whether it unfairly favours its own products on its site to edge out competition.

