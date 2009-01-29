Amazon Charging $400 For The PS3 Again (AMZN, SNE)

Is the plan for the Sony (SNE) PS3 no price cuts, but numerous sales?

Yesterday SAI reported major outlets including Amazon (AMZN), Best Buy (BBY), Wal-Mart (WMT) and Dell (DELL) were all offering discounts or incentives of some sort on the PS3, typically in the $50 to $60 range.

At least one of those sales seems to have been a one-day affair: Amazon is charging full price ($400) for the PS3 again. (Dell continues its PS3-for-$340 offer.)

SAI asked Sony reps yesterday about the discounts, and we were told no PS3 price cuts were in effect. Sony also declined to comment on what and how it allows its retail partners to price the unit.

