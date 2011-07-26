Amazon Caves And Changes The Kindle App To Make Apple Happy

Photo: Business Insider

Amazon has issued an update to its Kindle iOS app to conform to Apple’s rules on digital goods.The app no longer includes a link sending users from the Kindle app to Amazon’s store in Safari. If a user wants to buy a Kindle book, the user has to go to Safari independently and then buy a book. The book would then be sent to the iOS device.



Amazon is doing this to avoid giving Apple a 30% cut of its Kindle book sales on iOS devices. Apple changed the rules on digital goods for publishers earlier this year. If Amazon wanted to point people to its own website, it had to also offer users the chance to buy books in-app. If users bought books in-app, Apple took 30% of the sale.

That’s not something Amazon wanted to do, obviously.

Will this affect Amazon’s Kindle sales? If this had happened a year ago, it might have been more damaging. The Kindle brand was less established, and buying an e-book was a slightly more foreign idea.

Today — and we’re mostly speaking from our own experience — buying an e-book through Safari isn’t all that strange. If we want to get a new book for Kindle, we’ll just go to Safari instead of the Kindle app. Slightly less convenient, but that’s just how it goes now.

Barnes & Noble is following suit, changing its app, as are a number of other publishers, 9 to 5 Mac reports.

(Note: If you like having the Kindle store option in your app, just don’t install the latest update via the App Store. That’s our plan, we’ll see how it goes.)

