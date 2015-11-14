Here's how Amazon changed its home page to mark the Paris attacks

Matt Rosoff

Amazon has changed its home page to show solidarity with France after the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday.

Here’s what it looks like:

Amazon home pagescreenshot

All that white space is intentional. There are no product listings on the top half of the page, just the word “solidarity” repeated twice. 

So far, we haven’t seen any other tech companies change their home pages, although plenty of tech CEOs offered their thoughts via Twitter, like Apple CEO Tim Cook:

 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella:

 Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff:

 

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.