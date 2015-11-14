Here's how Amazon changed its home page to mark the Paris attacks

Amazon has changed its home page to show solidarity with France after the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday.

Here’s what it looks like:

All that white space is intentional. There are no product listings on the top half of the page, just the word “solidarity” repeated twice.

So far, we haven’t seen any other tech companies change their home pages, although plenty of tech CEOs offered their thoughts via Twitter, like Apple CEO Tim Cook:

Prayers for Paris, the victims and their loved ones. Nous sommes tous Parisiens.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 14, 2015

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella:

We are deeply saddened by the news from Paris. My heart and thoughts are with you, especially after our time together this week.

— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 14, 2015

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff:

All of my thoughts and prayers to everyone in Paris. Such a sad situation for such a great country. Vive la France! pic.twitter.com/a6NZEoN60T

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 13, 2015

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

