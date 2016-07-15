Amazon has the perfect comeback to end a silly debate about apps

Most people don’t read the change notes when their iPhone or Android apps update — nobody’s got time for that.

That’s why many companies have started to post short and simple app release notes for their apps, such as “bug fixes,” instead of detailing every little change. Facebook is particularly well-known for doing this.

Some people have a problem with this! For example, TechCrunch published an article last November titled: “App release notes are getting stupid.”

Sarah Perez writes:

It seems that once you’re a certified “big company,” having to actually detail which bugs just got squashed is no longer your job. More importantly, the lack of detail in release notes makes a statement about what a company thinks of its user base …

It’s a valid point. But in the most recent changelog for its Amazon iPhone app, Amazon fired back, saying that “in reality, most of the work app developers do are ‘bug fixes.'”

Here’s the entire note:

Have you ever wondered why so many app releases just say something like “bug fixes”? Well, let us explain. Bug fixes may sound like the most unglamorous thing in the world. In reality, most of the work app developers do are “bug fixes.” That just means that the app should run smoother, take up less space, and help you shop faster and smarter than ever. The boringness of “bug fixes” are actually foundational for an easy to use app. New features are great, but a well running app is even more important. Each bug fixed makes for a better app on your phone. And better apps mean happier people. And happier people equals a better world. So I guess you could say that while you’re going about your day today, we have developers working hard to make the world a better place, one bug at a time. Have a happy day!

