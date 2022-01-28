How to change the default language on Amazon’s website and app

You can change the display language of Amazon’s website or mobile app with a few clicks or taps. Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon lets you change the default language on its website or mobile app.

To change the language on the website, click the flag icon to the right of the search box at the top of the screen.

On the Amazon app, tap the three-line menu and choose Settings, then look for Country & Language.

Amazon is an international online retailer and national borders often have little impact on the company’s reach or popularity. That means Amazon supports many languages; if English is not your preferred way to communicate, you can generally set Amazon to use whatever language you want to use.

The only limitation is that Amazon doesn’t make every language available in every region around the world, so you need to see if the language you prefer is compatible with where you live.

How to change the language on the Amazon website

1. Start a web browser and navigate to the Amazon website. Log into your Amazon account if you’re not already signed in.

2. At the top of the page, move the mouse over the Flag icon, which is to the right of the search box. After a moment, you should see the language drop-down menu.

3. Choose the language you want to use. The options might be limited by region. In the United States, for example, you can only choose English (EN) or Espanol (ES).

Use the flag icon to choose a language. Dave Johnson

If you don’t see the language you want, you can change the region. In the language drop-down menu, click Change country/region. In the Select your preferred country/region website drop-down menu, choose a different country and then click Go to website. Amazon will now open in a new tab with the regional language or give you a choice of regional languages.

How to change the language on Amazon’s mobile app

1. Start the Amazon app on your mobile device (Android, iOS).

2. Tap the three-line menu and then tap Settings.

The Country & Language options are in the Settings menu in the Amazon app. Dave Johnson

3. Tap Country & Language.

4. Tap the language you want to use. If you choose a language that isn’t available in your country or region, you’ll need to choose a different region.