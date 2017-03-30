Chip Somodevilla/Getty Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the media company’s new location January 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Bezos purchased the newspaper and media company in October of 2013 from the storied Graham family.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the second richest man in the world after overtaking Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Amazon’s stock price has rocketed 50% in the past 12 months, adding to the net-worth of its largest shareholder, founder Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder is now worth $US75.6 billion, according to Bloomberg, surpassing Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet ($US75.5 billion) and Amancio Ortega, chairman of Inditex fashion group ($US74.1 billion).

Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with a net-worth of $US86 billion.

Amazon has been on a roll lately, crushing numbers with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Prime. One analyst sees the company being worth $US1 trillion in the not too distant future.

Click here for a real-time Amazon chart.

