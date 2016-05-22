One reason why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he may want to write his own book

Despite all the success he’s enjoyed turning Amazon into a $300 billion tech juggernaut, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has never written a book about himself.

That may be due to his preference to stay out of the public eye, as he rarely gives press interviews these days. Or it could be because a lot of other people write about him and his company anyway.

But Bezos says he might be interested in writing a memoir some day for one specific reason: to give credit to other people who helped build Amazon.

“One of the reasons I might do it is because there are so many people throughout our history who deserve more credit than they have gotten. And I could make sure that I dished out that credit. But it’s certainly something that I might do one day,” Bezos said when asked about writing a memoir during an interview with The Washington Post’s executive editor, Martin Baron, this week.

This isn’t the first time Bezos expressed interest in writing his own book. In a previous interview with Business Insider, Bezos shared the same idea about a future book because he thought Brad Stone’s “The Everything Store,” widely considered the definitive biography of Amazon and Bezos, gave too much credit to himself.

“I would also say that I get way too much credit in the book. There are a lot of people who have played huge roles in Amazon’s history, and they’re almost completely left out, or just barely mentioned. Maybe someday I’ll write that book and make sure that those people get their credit,” Bezos said in the interview.

But don’t expect Bezos’s autobiography to come out anytime soon, as he’s still on the fence about it.

“I might decide that I want to spend my time doing things instead of talking about the past. So I can go either way. I’m not sure yet,” Bezos told Baron.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

