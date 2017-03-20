Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos piloted a 13-foot high robot

James Cook

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos piloted a 13-foot robot at his MARS2017 robotics conference on Sunday night, The Verge reports.

Bezos tweeted a photo of himself in the Method-2 robot:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos robotTwitter/JeffBezosAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the giant robot.

And a video of Bezos shows him manipulating the robot’s arms and asking “Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?”

This isn’t the first time that Bezos showed up to his robotics conference as a man-machine hybrid. Last year he came on stage at the event wearing a robotic suit.

Jeff Bezos robot suitBusiness InsiderThat’s Bezos in the robot suit.

Want more photos of Jeff Bezos in futuristic costumes? Here he is dressed as an alien for the movie “Star Trek Beyond”:

Jeff Bezos alienVine/Jeff Bezos

@JeffBezos “Why do I feel so much like #sigourneyweaver ?” @amazon #MARS2017 #openpodbaydoors ???????? pic.twitter.com/HRRzmQtZbh
— Caleb Harper (@calebgrowsfood) March 20, 2017

