Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos piloted a 13-foot high robot

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos piloted a 13-foot robot at his MARS2017 robotics conference on Sunday night, The Verge reports.
Bezos tweeted a photo of himself in the Method-2 robot:
And a video of Bezos shows him manipulating the robot’s arms and asking “Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?”
This isn’t the first time that Bezos showed up to his robotics conference as a man-machine hybrid. Last year he came on stage at the event wearing a robotic suit.
Want more photos of Jeff Bezos in futuristic costumes? Here he is dressed as an alien for the movie “Star Trek Beyond”:
More from Business Insider UK:
- The UK’s biggest brands blacklisted Google because their ads might appear next to terrorist content
- Tory MPs are telling Theresa May to hold a general election in just 6 weeks’ time
- Apple CEO Tim Cook defended globalisation with an implicit attack on the Trump agenda (AAPL)
- The 10 things in advertising you need to know today
- French officials are in London again wooing fintech and finance firms to Paris post-Brexit
@JeffBezos “Why do I feel so much like #sigourneyweaver ?” @amazon #MARS2017 #openpodbaydoors ???????? pic.twitter.com/HRRzmQtZbh
— Caleb Harper (@calebgrowsfood) March 20, 2017
NOW WATCH: This animation shows how terrifyingly powerful nuclear weapons have become
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.