Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just passed Warren Buffett to become the third richest man in the world

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the third richest man in the world.

According to Bloomberg, Bezos’s total net worth hit $65.05 billion on Thursday, pushing him past Berkshire Hathaway’s founder Warren Buffett by $32 million.

That puts Bezos’ net worth behind only two people in the world: Spain’s business magnet Amancio Ortega, best known for founding the clothing retailer Zara, and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

Bezos’s rise is largely due to his stock ownership in Amazon, the online retailer that’s now the 5th most valuable company in the US behind Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Exxon Mobile.

Amazon’s stock has been on an absolute tear since February, jumping over 50% in less than 5 months.

It was only in April when Bezos displaced Mexican mogul Carlos Slim as the fourth-richest person in the world.

But Bloomberg also pointed out that Buffett’s net worth took a hit this month after he donated $2.2 billion in July.

Bezos’s net worth could grow even more next week when Amazon reports its quarterly earnings, which most analysts expect to be another blowout quarter.

But don’t expect Bezos to celebrate his wealth in any fancy way. He’s notorious for his frugality, which is deeply ingrained in Amazon’s corporate culture as well. Perhaps, he’s more interested in seeing how his cameo role in the upcoming “Star Trek” will look like this weekend.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

