Amazon Doing $1 Billion A Year In Mobile Sales

Neat stat from Amazon’s otherwise lousy earnings release: In the last twelve months, Amazon customers around the world have ordered more than $1 billion of products using a mobile device.



“The leading mobile commerce device today is the smartphone, but we’re excited by the potential of the new category of wireless tablet computers,” CEO Jeff Bezos said in a canned quote. “Over time, tablet computers could become a meaningful additional driver for our business.”

Click here for LIVE Amazon earnings coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.