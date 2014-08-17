Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Does A Pretty Funny Comedy Routine Before His Ice Bucket Challenge

Bill Gates has the best ice bucket challenge we’ve seen yet. But, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a close second.

Bezos is normally a reserved, all-business kind of guy when he speaks publicly. It’s rare that he ever talks to the media unless it’s with a specific purpose of promoting a new Amazon product.

So, it’s fun to watch his ice bucket challenge which doubles as a comedy routine. Watch the video if you don’t want us to step on his punchlines.

If you don’t care about the comedic effect…

He starts out saying this is a great thing. Whoever came up with the ice bucket challenge which has led to millions in money to ALS research is a genius.

He then starts trying to figure out who he should challenge. At first he says, Edward Snowden. But he dismisses that idea. Too hard to reach, and besides, “the bucket would leak.”

Then he thinks bigger. He says he should challenge the Pope and the Queen. But that doesn’t work because “they wear hats.”

He tries another idea… Kim Jong Un. But, he’s not big on Twitter or Facebook so he’d never get the message.

Finally, he settles for his heroes from Star Trek.

And then he dumps the water on his head:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.