A Visa exec’s email to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy set off an internal scramble that’s becoming increasingly common at the tech giant

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Isaac Brekken/AP

Visa’s tech chief emailed Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to resolve a problem around his personal Amazon account.

Jassy swiftly forwarded that email to his “escalations” team to review and resolve the problem within 24 hours.

It’s a practice that’s becoming increasingly common at Amazon as Jassy is using customer complaint emails to learn more about parts of the business he’s less familiar with.

In early October, when Visa’s tech chief Rajat Taneja saw suspicious activity in his personal Amazon account, he emailed Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy.

He suspected someone was using his personal credentials to order products from Amazon India, and questioned whether there was a “flaw in the way Amazon verifies an email account,” according to an email chain, previously reported by Insider.

Taneja’s concerns didn’t go unnoticed. Jassy soon forwarded Taneja’s email to his “escalations” team, a group of employees who review and resolve customer complaints, and asked for a swift response.

“Can we help him asap?” Jassy wrote, stressing the email came from the head of technology at Visa, a strategic partner to the Amazon Web Services cloud unit. “Could you pls email when resolved (hopefully today)? Thx!”

The email exchange is one of a trove of internal communications obtained by Insider that shows how Jassy is reviewing a bevy of customer complaints and instructing his team to quickly resolve problems — a practice that’s helping him learn and adjust to the new CEO role, but also adding pressure to his subordinates.

Representatives for Amazon, Visa, and Taneja did not respond to requests for comment.

Employees say Jassy’s frequency of email inquiries far outpaces that of his predecessor, Jeff Bezos, who stepped down from Amazon’s CEO position last year. While Bezos was known for forwarding customer complaint emails once or twice a month to his team, attaching only a question mark, Jassy is “engaging daily,” according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jassy typically expects the team to resolve customer complaints within 24 hours, and often asks for a detailed summary report to leadership within 14 days. In some instances, other executives, like Amazon’s retail CEO Dave Clark, have to directly engage and dispute Jassy’s assertions, emails show.

Taneja’s case, however, turned out to be a non-issue. Upon closer review, Amazon’s escalations team concluded there were no signs of a security breach in Taneja’s account, according to an internal document reviewed by Insider.

“Mr. Taneja was very pleased with the speedy resolution to his concerns and mentioned that his family loves Amazon,” the document said.

Do you work at Amazon? Got a tip?

Contact reporter Eugene Kim via the encrypted messaging apps Signal or Telegram (+1-650-942-3061) or email ([email protected]).