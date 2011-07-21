Amazon Streams 18 More CBS Shows, Including The Best Show Ever

Amazon has signed a deal with CBS to bring some of its back catalogue to Amazon’s streaming service, which is free for Amazon Prime customers, and competes with Netflix.



The catalogue includes all of the Star Trek series.

This is straight out of the Netflix playbook for Amazon: buy some old, and therefore unexpensive, but good shows, have a great recommendation system that makes sure people want to watch them, and there you go. You can make money.

Amazon needs to develop a competitive streaming service to replace its DVD business, which is going to die at some point as physical media goes the way of the dodo bird.

(Via TechFlash)

Don’t Miss: What Amazon Will Be Like In 2030 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.