Amazon Caves: Pedophile Guide Pulled From The Kindle Store

Responding to widespread outrage and calls for a boycott, Amazon has removed a guide book for pedophiles from the Kindle store.



Amazon initially defended its decision to sell the book, stating that it “believes it is censorship not to sell certain books simply because we or others believe their message is objectionable.” Since then, coverage of the book has exploded, and the book shot on to the best-seller list.

Now the book is gone. The timeline on its removal is odd: Amazon defended the book, then removed it, then reinstated it, and then removed it again.

So what, exactly, is Amazon’s real policy here?

We’ve contacted the company for comment, again.

