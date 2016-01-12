Amazon has bought a French delivery company

Amazon has bought the remaining 75% of French delivery company Colis Privé, according to The Seattle Times.

The deal will close early this year, according to the report, and the company will continue to deliver packages and parcels for clients that aren’t Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson stressed that the company would continue to operate Colis Privé as a separate business, but the plans do align with Amazon’s growing expansion into logistics and delivery.

Amazon has been operating its own air freight service in Europe, according to a report from The Evening Standard. The company has leased air miles on a single plane that flew from Germany to Poland to the UK repeatedly, delivering packages and parcels.

A report from The Wall Street Journal highlighted the strained relationship between UPS and Amazon, its largest client, in America. According to the WSJ, the Amazon account at UPS is worth around $1 billion (£650 million).

This isn’t the first time Amazon has acquired a stake in a delivery firm: The company bought a 4.2% stake in Yodel, a UK-based delivery firm, in 2014.

Amazon has been looking to control more of its own delivery and logistics networks, especially as other firms — such as UPS or FedEx — often struggle to fulfil demand during busier seasons, such as Christmas.

