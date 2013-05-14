Amazon Just Bought Liquavista, Samsung's Touchscreen Company

Amazon has bought Liquavista, Samsung’s screen technology company.



The news has been officially confirmed via Amazon in an emailed statement, but we first heard about it via The Digital Reader.

There are no public details on how much Amazon paid for the company, but the immediate speculation is that the purchase was carried out as a means to develop new display tech for its Kindle Fire tablets.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

