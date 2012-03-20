AMAZON BUYS KIVA SYSTEMS FOR $775 MILLION

Amazon is spending $775 million in cash to buy Kiva Systems, the company that specialises in developing robots for warehouses.



In a release announcing the deal, Dave Clark, Amazon’s VP of fulfillment said, “Amazon has long used automation in its fulfillment centres, and Kiva’s technology is another way to improve productivity by bringing the products directly to employees to pick, pack and stow.”

The Kiva robots buzz around warehouses and deliver packages and other materials to workers. They’re controlled by software and, in theory, make distribution centres run more efficiently than humans.

In other words, these robots will probably end up replacing some humans.

Check out a video of the robots in action below:



