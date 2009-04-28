Amazon Buys iPhone 'Stanza' E-Book App Maker

Amazon (AMZN) has acquired Lexcycle, the software company that makes Stanza, a popular iPhone e-book reader. Could this be the team that builds Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle app on the iPhone? The Kindle app that Amazon rolled out earlier this year is functional but basic.



Lexcycle says no changes (yet). “We are not planning any changes in the Stanza application or user experience as a result of the acquisition. Customers will still be able to browse, buy, and read ebooks from our many content partners. We look forward to offering future products and services that we hope will resonate with our passionate readers.”

