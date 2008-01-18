Amazon Unit Buys Indie Film Site WIthoutabox

Amazon’s Internet Movie Database (IMDB) has purchased LA-based Withoutabox, which distributes indie films to film festivals and promotes them to fans. Founded in 2000, the company offers tools to film festivals to manage submissions and to promote them online. Some 300 film festivals around the world use the service, according to the release. The infuriatingly vague text says Withoutabox will remain a stand-alone operation, and the deal will let the company offer users more “great film-related content”, without explaining what that means. Not surprisingly, financial terms were not disclosed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.