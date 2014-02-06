Amazon Just Bought A Video Gaming Studio Called Double Helix Games

Amazon has acquired a gaming studio called Double Helix Games, but financial terms have not been disclosed.

Double Helix Games, founded in 2007, is merger of two well-known game development shops, The Collective, Inc. and Shiny Entertainment. It has about 75 employees who will now fold into Amazon employment.

TechCrunch, who confirmed the news of the buy from Amazon, reports,

The Double Helix deal may fuel to the recent rumours that Amazon is preparing to release its own gaming console in the coming months. Last week, the video game industry blog VG247.com reported that Amazon is planning to launch an Android-powered “dedicated games and entertainment device this year priced below $US300… [that] will compete directly with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.” Buzz about an Amazon console has been around for a while: This past summer, the rumour was that the company was planning to debut a Qualcomm-based console system. Amazon declined to comment on the console speculation when reached today.

Here is a game trailer for one of the Double Helix games called “Killer Instinct.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

