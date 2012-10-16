US

Amazon Might Spend Billions More On Its High-Risk Kindle Experiment

Jay Yarow

Amazon is reportedly preparing to buy Texas Instruments’ chip division, which would be an even bigger commitment to its tablet, and potential smartphone plans. We talk about it here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Marissa Mayer’s New Homepage Is Not Enough To Win Users Back

Take 75 Seconds And Learn Everything You Need To Know About The iPad Mini

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.