Amazon Is Making 'Millions More' Kindle Fires Than Originally Expected After Huge Demand

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon is ramping up production on its new Kindle Fire tablet after seeing a huge demand, according to the company’s earnings report.In a statement, Jeff Bezos said Kindle Fire pre-orders are causing Amazon to increase capacity and produce “millions more” tablets than it had originally planned.



The Kindle Fire launches on November 15 for $199.

It seems like we finally have a viable competitor to the iPad. This is the first time we’ve seen a tablet manufacturer talk about producing “millions” of new tablets due to high demand.

By some estimates there are as few as 3.4 million Android tablets out in the wild.

