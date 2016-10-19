Amazon could start offering its own internet service in Europe

Amazon is looking into possibly launching its own internet service in the European market, according to The Information’s Amir Efrati and Martin Peers.

That means Amazon would be able to start offering a broadband-video streaming package (through Prime Video), putting it in direct competition with other cable providers who offer similar services.

The report doesn’t offer a whole lot of details, but does note that Amazon’s broadband service could first launch in the UK because the country requires its broadband service providers to offer wholesale access to their network to competitors.

The US doesn’t require cable providers to do so, making it more difficult for Amazon to get into.

It’s unclear how Amazon plans to bundle the service for Prime users. But if it becomes part of the Prime package, it would be another major perk offered to its growing Prime userbase. Amazon already offers free two-day shipping, access to tons of music, video, and e-books, as well as online file storage to Prime members.

You can read the full report from The Information here>>

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

