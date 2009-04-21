Amazon Breaking Ground On New HQ

Amazon (AMZN) is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new corporate HQ today, KIRO TV reports. The 11-building campus is going up in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighbourhood, with about 1.6 million square feet of space planned, according to Vulcan Real Estate. (That’s Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s real estate business.)

Amazon is targeting LEED-Silver green-building certification, according to Vulcan. Employees will start moving in by the middle of 2010.

Here’s the latest Google Maps Street View shot of part of the construction site:

