Amazon Is Bragging About Its Warehouse Full Of PlayStations On Twitter

The Playstation 4 comes to North America on November 15th, but online retailer Amazon is already building hype for what’s sure to be one of its hottest-selling devices this holiday season.

The Amazon Video Games Twitter account tweeted out a photo of one of its warehouses lined with pallets of Sony’s next-gen gaming console with the caption: “Greatness has arrived. Will it be coming to you?” Less than an hour after hitting Twitter, the photo had been retweeted over 2,750 times.

While the sight of thousands of PlayStations is enough to get any gamer pumped, it should be noted that Amazon doesn’t need to get gamers pysched up about it. Every single bundle option for the PS4 has already sold out on the company’s site.

Here’s the envy-inducing photo:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.