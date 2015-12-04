I visited Amazon's first retail store, and one thing was especially annoying

In November, Amazon opened its first brick and mortar location, Amazon Books, in Seattle’s upscale University Village mall.

The store not only sells books, but also sells Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and Fire Tablet. It also displays user reviews.

But one thing about Amazon’s new store is unlike other retail locations: no prices are listed on any items for sale.

Instead, Amazon forces customers to download their app to look up prices, or to use an in-store scanner.

“Prices at Amazon Books are the same as prices offered by Amazon.com, so you’ll never need to compare our online and in-store prices,” the site explained in a welcome letter posted on Amazon. “Nevertheless, our mobile app is a great way to read additional customer reviews, get more detailed information about a product, or even to buy products online.”

We’ll take the Amazon deals, but we’d rather leave the scanning of barcodes.

