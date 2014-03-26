Have You Bought An E-Book At Amazon? Check Your Email Right Now To See If You Just Got Some Money

People are getting emails from Amazon about free money this morning.

What’s up with that?

If you’ve bought an e-book from Amazon, then you may be entitled to some cash as a result of a settlement.

The money is a result of a settlement between publishers and the Department of Justice.

Publishers were accused of conspiring with Apple to raise the prices of e-books. Apple is still fighting the charges.

But publishers settled and as a result, the money is getting passed on to you.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

