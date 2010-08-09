Hey, Amazon Bulls Crowing About The Demise Of Barnes & Noble, Amazon Sells Books, Too, You Know

When the Titanic Barnes & Noble (BKS) announced last week that it was throwing in the towel and putting itself up for sale, Amazon bulls were apparently vindicated:



The world is going digital!

Physical-world retailing is a crappy business!

Physical books are toast!

And, certainly, Amazon is doing vastly better than Barnes & Noble and all of those arguments have merit.

But what Amazon bulls should remember is that Amazon sells physical books, too–boatloads of them. It also sells physical CDs, DVDs, and video games. So if that third trend is real and physical media like books are toast, Amazon is going to take a major hit in the next few years.

How much of Amazon’s business is physical media like books?

In Q2 of 2010, 44% of Amazon’s global revenue came from “media.” The vast majority of that media revenue comes from physical media. How much, exactly? Hard to say. But it seems reasonable to estimate that at least 40% of Amazon’s revenue comes from the sale of physical books, music, DVDs, and games.

Just as important, media sales are likely far more profitable per dollar of revenue than the sales of electronics and other items. So we would estimate that more than 50% of Amazon’s profit comes from the sale of physical media.

Now, won’t Amazon just seamlessly transition from selling physical media to selling digital media–like Kindle books?

Amazon will transition, certainly, and Amazon is indeed much better positioned in this respect than Barnes & Noble with its Nook. But the transition certainly won’t be “seamless.”

Amazon’s current Kindle business is a major money-losing proposition. Amazon loses money on most Kindle books it sells, because it can’t get publishers to cut wholesale prices below Amazon’s retail Kindle prices (publishers are resisting doing this, for now, because they want to preserve physical book sales). So selling lots of Kindle books to replace lost physical books won’t save the company, at least with the current economics. And the Kindle franchise is also already severely threatened by Apple’s iPad and iBooks.

Will Kindle get there eventually? Yes, it might. Traditional publishers won’t be able to stick to their ludicrous pricing scheme forever (or they’ll be disrupted by digital-only publishers, who sell more books at lower prices). But this transition may take time, and success is not guaranteed.

In any event, the bottom line is this: Although Amazon is much better positioned than Barnes & Noble to survive the demise of physical books, music, and video, it’s still massively exposed. In fact, the move away from physical media is likely the single biggest risk factor for both the company and the stock.

