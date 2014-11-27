Amazon Has Holiday Discounts On Its Kindles, TV Streaming Stick, And Smartphone

Getty / David Ryder Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, proudly holding an Amazon Fire Phone aloft

Amazon just announced a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its electronics, including several Kindles and its new TV streaming stick.

The discounts aren’t super steep (~$US20 off in most cases), but worth checking out if you have any Amazon fanatics in your life.

Check out the deals:

Kindle (deal running Nov. 27-29)

$US79 Kindle for just $US49

Kindle Paperwhite (deal running Nov. 27-29)

$US119 Kindle Paperwhite for $US99

Kindle Unlimited/Kindle Bundle (deal running Nov. 27-29)

New Bundle: 6 months of Kindle Unlimited plus a Kindle for $US79; also available for Kindle Paperwhite for $US129

Fire HD (Fire HD 6 deal running Nov. 27-29; Fire HD 7 deal running Nov. 27-Dec. 1)

$US99 Fire HD 6 for $US79

$US139 Fire HD 7 for $US109

Fire Phone (deal running Nov. 25-Dec. 1)

Fire Phone is now available unlocked with a no contract price of $US199

Fire TV Stick (deal running Nov. 23-Nov. 29 at Best Buy and Staples)

$US39 Fire TV Stick available at Best Buy and Staples for $US24.99

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

