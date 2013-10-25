PICTURES: Amazon Is Building A Wild New 'Biosphere' In Downtown Seattle

Amazon wants a “biodome.” Once built, it will become one of a bunch offantastical work environments at booming tech companies where well-paid employees are showered with perks.

Facebook’s campus is a Disneyland-inspired recreation of downtown Palo Alto. Apple is working on a building that looks like a spaceship.

Amazon’s new three interlocking dome buildings are part of a new 3.3 million square-foot new campus that will stretch across three city blocks in Seattle. The domes are in the center and look like something out the “Hunger Games.”

Earlier this week, Seattle’s design review board unanimously approved the unusual buildings. Next, the city’s planning and development department must give the ok, reports the Seattle Times’ Sanjay Bhatt.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

