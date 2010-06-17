Amazon Wants To Become The Primary Shopping Option On Bing

Photo: AP

Amazon wants to own the shopping results that are served up from Microsoft’s Bing search engine, we’ve heard from an industry source close to both companies.After Microsoft announced it would shut down its Bing Cashback program, Amazon decided to aggressively pursue talks with Bing about taking over the shopping experience on Bing.



According to our source, Amazon is trying to convince Microsoft that it doesn’t really understand shopping, and therefore it should basically outsource the shopping tab on Bing to Amazon.

Right now, Microsoft’s shopping tab on Bing offers a variety of retail options and looks OK to us.

This is just one source, but our source has high level contacts at each company. We’ve emailed both Amazon and Microsoft to learn about their relationship, but neither company would talk, opting to say “we do not comment on rumours or speculation.”

From Amazon’s perspective, it makes sense to try and own the search experience for products on Bing. The more people it has coming into Amazon to buy stuff, the better.

From Microsoft’s point of view, it could be generate revenue depending on the deal terms. It could also produce a good user experience if done right.

Talks between the companies are on-going, says our source, and cautions, Microsoft is hesitant to outsource any part of its search experience to Amazon, but our source thinks the companies will arrive at some sort of an agreement.

If anyone else out there has heard about the talks, email me at [email protected]

