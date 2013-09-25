Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos 'Definitely' Wants To Go To Space

Jeff Bezos recently announced new Kindle Fire HDX tablets and during the pre-briefing,

NBC News asked the billionaire about his outer space plans.

Bezos funds a startup called Blue Origin, which creates vertical takeoff and vertical landing space ships like Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX.

The company also wants to help your everyday person take a trip to outer space. Bezos is trying to build a multi-use launchpad and launch rockets in 2018.

“Our goal is to increase the safety and lower the cost of access to space so that anybody who wants to go can afford to go,” Bezos explains.

He’ll be one of the first to sign up. He tells NBC he “definitely wants to go to space.” He also says he’ll bring a Kindle Fire with him.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.