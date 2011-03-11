The Life And Awesomeness Of Jeff Bezos

Not an actual photo from the helicopter crash scene

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos probably should have died about 8 years ago.It was 2003, and he was out looking at a property in West Texas.



Done with the tour, he jumped into his helicopter, ready to take off.

But as hard as the pilot cranked the throttle, the helicopter wouldn’t take off.

“We had a full cabin, and a full tank of gas, so the helicopter was heavy,” Bezos told Josh Quittner of Fortune magazine back in 2008.

“The way a helicopter takes off is to lift off a few feet, then the rotors tilt and it needs to get some forward momentum to generate lift.”

That didn’t happen.

Instead, the helicopter crashed.

Ka-boom.

Back in 2008, Bezos told Quittner he only remembers thinking: “what a dumb way to die” – and that his life did not flash before his eyes.

